Chairman David Hilton bought Scunthorpe United in January

Owner David Hilton has withdrawn funding for Scunthorpe United, who will play games away from Glanford Park because of a land dispute.

Having already put the club up for sale, a statement said Hilton feels his position is "untenable", and is "actively seeking a way out".

The National League North club will leave Glanford Park after hosting Brackley on 7 October.

They will then play home games 16 miles away at Gainsborough Trinity.

Glanford Park remains the property of former owner Peter Swann through land owners Coolsilk, while a trial is currently scheduled for January which will look at the validity of a sub-tenancy to use the venue.

"We can confirm that numerous parties have made contact with the club with a view to taking over, but faced with stadium issues, numerous litigation proceedings and winding up petitions no potential purchasers are looking to move forward," the Scunthorpe statement continued in relation to new ownership.

"This includes the consortium of local business people and supporters. The chairman and remaining board members have now set out a plan in order to very quickly make the club sustainable.

"An outside company will be bought in to work closely with the club's creditors to try and ensure all are paid in a timely and professional manner."

Hilton, who only took over from Swann in January, has developed a difficult relationship with supporters since taking on the ownership.

He sought to move training to Ilkeston as a cost-cutting measure, only to backtrack after supporter complaints.

It was also confirmed earlier this month that a winding-up petition was to be issued by His Majesty's Revenue & Customs.