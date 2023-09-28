Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

It is the first time Arsenal women have had a separate kit from the men's side

Arsenal women will wear a different kit to their men's team for the first time this season.

The 2023-24 women's blue, white and pink away kit was made in collaboration with fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Players will wear the kit for the first time on 6 October against Manchester United in the Women's Super League.

It comes after Jacqui Oatley said Aston Villa's women players were "dreading" their WSL opener because of issues with the club's "clingy" shirts.

Villa's male players have reportedly told the club the shirts are retaining sweat, making them uncomfortable, and football commentator Oatley told BBC Newsbeat that the women's team "absolutely hated" playing in the kit during a pre-season friendly with Chelsea.