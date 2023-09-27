Rangers manager Michael Beale insists SPFL schedulers should be doing more to help Premiership clubs after Kemar Roofe and Ridvan Yilmaz were added to the club's growing injury list. (Daily Record) external-link

Michael Beale revealed live on-air that he wasn't happy with Kemar Roofe, after the Rangers striker picked up another knock, saying he should've asked to come off earlier. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Livingston chief executive Dave Black attacks the decision not to overturn Rangers' opening goal in last night's 4-0 loss at Ibrox, using social media to say "...incredibly difficult to take the fact that we also have to pay for the introduction of VAR but still have to put up and shut up with this sort of error even yet." (Daily Record) external-link

Jorge Grant is hoping his goal against Kilmarnock on Tuesday will help change Hearts boss Steven Naismith's mind after the midfielder was told game time will be limited this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Sven Sprangler sets St Johnstone standards on and off pitch, says manager Steven MacLean after the Austrian midfielder made his debut last weekend. (Courier) external-link

Scott Brown was the bookies' favourite to land the manager's job at Cheltenham Town after leaving Fleetwood but the former Celtic and Scotland captain is no longer in the running. (Gloucestershire Live) external-link

Scott Brown won't return to the "comfort blanket" of a role at Celtic, reckons his former boss Gordon Strachan. (Daily Record) external-link