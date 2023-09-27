Close menu

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Man Utd face Newcastle in repeat of last season's final

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments139

Casemiro celebrates
Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 in last season's final at Wembley

Manchester United will face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup fourth round in a repeat of last season's final.

West Ham host Arsenal, Bournemouth are at home to Liverpool and Everton host Sean Dyche's old club Burnley in three more all-Premier League ties.

Fulham visit Championship side Ipswich and Chelsea host Blackburn.

At least two English Football League (EFL) sides will be in the quarter-finals, with Mansfield at home to Port Vale and Exeter playing Middlesbrough.

The fourth-round ties will take place in the week commencing 30 October.

Fourth-round draw in full

Mansfield v Port Vale

Ipswich v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn

West Ham v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter v Middlesbrough

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

139 comments

  • Comment posted by Kryptonite, at 22:41 27 Sep

    Those "warmed" balls working a treat for Manchester United 🤣

    • Reply posted by John, at 23:00 27 Sep

      John replied:
      Lennon hates United with a passion he’d hardly want them drawn at home would he

  • Comment posted by Salbor, at 23:17 27 Sep

    As ever BBC Sport are only interested in one team in this entire competition and that's the one drawn at home (yet again) to Newcastle.

    May I remind you BBC that you are a national provider and other teams deserve coverage too.

    • Reply posted by GC, at 23:25 27 Sep

      GC replied:
      they judge their articles on comedy value

  • Comment posted by Fruity, at 23:27 27 Sep

    You can’t see a winner coming from outside the remaining teams.

    • Reply posted by Ryo, at 23:33 27 Sep

      Ryo replied:
      I bet you’re a barrel of laughs between the sheets!

  • Comment posted by Jo77, at 23:04 27 Sep

    I'm a Tranmere fan so apart from an XL doner tonight to stop the tears, may the best team win

    • Reply posted by PhilMac, at 23:29 27 Sep

      PhilMac replied:
      Least you got an XL doner we (Lincoln) just lost to Hammers & Chippy ran out of everything before we got there

  • Comment posted by stevel, at 23:33 27 Sep

    Do Man United ever get drawn away?

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, at 23:56 27 Sep

      RichardRichard replied:
      No, it's all a big conspiracy.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 23:03 27 Sep

    What were the chances that Man United would get a home tie

    • Reply posted by Mark, at 23:11 27 Sep

      Mark replied:
      Says the scouser who always get preference

  • Comment posted by Nonplussed, at 23:21 27 Sep

    Can't believe that Boro have been drawn away yet again, but it's against lower league opposition so it's a great chance of making it into the quarter-final.

    • Reply posted by Finbar, at 23:23 27 Sep

      Finbar replied:
      300 mile trip.

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, at 23:01 27 Sep

    Another home draw for the Salford lot, becoming a utter joke now. What is it 11 in a row now in cup competitions??? 😡😡😡

    • Reply posted by ThEvilHasLanded, at 23:05 27 Sep

      ThEvilHasLanded replied:
      Wasn't all that long ago Utd went 16 games in the FA Cup vs Premier League opposition. Must be rigged.....

  • Comment posted by brightsideisbetter, at 23:46 27 Sep

    Blackburn must be relieved with that draw :)

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, at 23:52 27 Sep

    You lot will literally argue about anything, it's a cup draw 🤣

  • Comment posted by Mark, at 22:42 27 Sep

    Fulham for the cup.

  • Comment posted by doc-hol, at 23:44 27 Sep

    Wish Spurs were still in it with this draw☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️

  • Comment posted by DAVID NUTTALL, today at 00:00

    Mansfield to go all the way to Wembley

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 00:12

      RichardRichard replied:
      Is their women's team called Womansfield?

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 00:14

    hope the manc`s get spanked

  • Comment posted by finn63, today at 00:09

    The Manyoo supporters must be sick of having to do all that traveling to the home games

  • Comment posted by Banthebbc, at 23:00 27 Sep

    Another home tie for Utd! It's almost as if they need home tie advantage to stay in the competition and relevant.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 23:04 27 Sep

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They do as they cant win away against the top teams😆

  • Comment posted by Stan In Ton, at 22:57 27 Sep

    Another great draw for the neutrals

  • Comment posted by Codskin, at 23:24 27 Sep

    Gonna be a great game.

    Newcastle are flying at the moment.

    • Reply posted by mull73, at 23:27 27 Sep

      mull73 replied:
      Yeah great in Europe and in league position 😂

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 23:06 27 Sep

    I think Man United against Mansfield or Port Vale would have been more appropriate

  • Comment posted by Rosalyn Dossavitch, today at 00:03

    Stags v Vale.. Tie of the round for me

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport