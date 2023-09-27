Close menu

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Man Utd face Newcastle in repeat of last season's final

2023-09-27

Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 in last season's final at Wembley

Manchester United will face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup fourth round in a repeat of last season's final.

West Ham host Arsenal, Bournemouth are at home to Liverpool and Everton host Sean Dyche's old club Burnley in three more all-Premier League ties.

Fulham visit Championship side Ipswich and Chelsea host Blackburn.

There will be at least two EFL sides in the quarter-finals, with League Two Mansfield at home to Port Vale and Exeter playing Middlesbrough.

The fourth-round ties will take place in the week commencing 30 October.

Fourth-round draw in full

Mansfield v Port Vale

Ipswich v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn

West Ham v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter v Middlesbrough

