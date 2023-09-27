Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's first goal for AC Milan helped them move level on points with Inter at the top of the Serie A table

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a superb first goal for AC Milan as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Cagliari.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder's thumping long-range effort on the hour capped a fine comeback for Stefano Piolo's side.

Zito Luvumbo had put the hosts in front after 29 minutes before Milan equalised through Noah Okafor.

England defender Fikayo Tomori put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time and Loftus-Cheek made sure of the points after the break.

After loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham, Loftus-Cheek, who has 10 England caps, joined Milan on a permanent deal in the summer.

His first goal for the club comes in his seventh appearance and takes Milan level on points with city rivals Inter at the top of Serie A.

Inter had won their first five league games of the campaign but slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Sassuolo on Wednesday evening.