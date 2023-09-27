Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abbie McManus was part of the England squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2019

Former England defender Abbie McManus has retired from football aged 30.

McManus won 18 caps and was part of the Lionesses squad that won the SheBelieves Cup and reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2019.

She broke her leg playing for Leicester in January and was released at the end of the 2022-23 season.

"Football has been such a massive part of my life and I truly believe it's taught me so much and moulded me into the person I am today," she said.

"Since breaking my leg in January there has been many ups and downs, with the biggest down being I can't kick a ball without pain. If you know me you can imagine the tears pouring down my face whilst writing this."

McManus began her career at Manchester City in 2009 and made more than 150 appearances for the club over two spells, winning seven major trophies including two Women's FA Cups and the 2016 Women's Super League.

The defender also represented Manchester United, Sheffield FC and Tottenham during her 14-year playing career.

"To achieve what I have done in my career is still all so crazy and a dream come true for me," said McManus.

"Winning everything domestically and representing England in a World Cup is something I will never forget.

"If any little girl or boy is reading this, I want you to know if you want to be a footballer you can do anything you put your mind to."