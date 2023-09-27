Last updated on .From the section European Football

Victor Osimhen started and scored for Napoli following the club's social media post mocking him

Head coach Rudi Garcia says Victor Osimhen is "invested 100%" in Napoli after the striker scored in the first game since he was mocked by the club on social media.

Osimhen scored his side's second goal in a comfortable win against Udinese, but made no attempt to celebrate before he was mobbed by his team-mates.

Napoli shared a video, since deleted, on their TikTok account showing Osimhen missing a penalty, with a high-pitched voice saying "gimme penalty please" dubbed over the top.

Osimhen's agent has threatened to take legal action against Napoli.

"I can assure you that Victor loves this jersey," Garcia said. "He is invested 100% in our project.

"I have a very good relationship with Victor. I am happy for him because he scored tonight. After the match in Bologna, we were all frustrated, angry, Victor in particular, because he missed the penalty.

"On the sporting aspect and on other levels, especially on TikTok, there have been a lot of things to manage in recent days."

The Serie A champions opened the scoring when Piotr Zielinski converted from the penalty spot after referee Gianluca Manganiello was sent to the screen by video assistant referee following a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Osimhen then collected a pass from Matteo Politano and slotted past Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri six minutes before half-time.

Kvaratskhelia hit the post twice early in the second half before pouncing on an error from Jaka Bijol to race clear, dink the ball over Silvestri and roll it home to end a run of 17 games without a goal.

A fine solo effort from Lazar Samardzic got one back for Udinese with 10 minutes remaining but just a minute later Giovanni Simeone, on to replace Osimhen, restored Napoli's three-goal advantage.

The win moves fifth-placed Napoli to within four points of leaders Inter Milan.