Victor Osimhen started and scored for Napoli following the club's social media post mocking him

Victor Osimhen scored as Napoli beat Udinese in the first game since he was mocked by the club on social media.

Osimhen scored his side's second goal, but made no attempt to celebrate before he was mobbed by his team-mates.

Napoli shared a video, since deleted, on their TikTok account showing the striker missing a penalty, with a high-pitched voice saying "gimme penalty please" dubbed over the top.

Osimhen's agent has threatened to take legal action against Napoli.

The Serie A champions opened the scoring when Piotr Zielinski converted from the penalty spot after referee Gianluca Manganiello was sent to the screen by video assistant referee following a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Osimhen then collected a pass from Matteo Politano and slotted past Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri six minutes before half-time.

Kvaratskhelia hit the post twice early in the second half before pouncing on an error from Jaka Bijol to race clear, dink the ball over Silvestri and roll it home to end a run of 17 games without a goal.

A fine solo effort from Lazar Samardzic got one back for Udinese with 10 minutes remaining but just a minute later Giovanni Simeone, on to replace Osimhen, restored Napoli's three-goal advantage.

The win moves fifth-placed Napoli to within four points of leaders Inter Milan.