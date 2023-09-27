Last updated on .From the section European Football

Brahim Diaz scored his first goal of the season to put Real Madrid ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Defeat to Atletico Madrid ended their 100% start to the season, but goals from Brahim Diaz and Joselu moved them up to second in La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated the first half but it was the third minute of added time before Brahim's deflected effort found the top corner.

Joselu's glancing header in the 54th minute sealed the victory.

Madrid made five changes from the defeat by Atletico, including resting Jude Bellingham.

They would have won even more comfortably were it not for an impressive performance from Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, who made seven saves in the first period.

He was beaten, though, when Brahim was picked out by Lucas Vazquez and thumped the ball home from 12 yards for his first league goal for the club.

It eased Los Blancos' nerves at the end of a frustratingly profligate opening half.

Joselu doubled the lead nine minutes after the break, timing his run to perfection to meet Rodrygo's cross from the left and flick it beyond Valles into the far corner.

Ancelotti was able to give Bellingham and Luke Modric a night off as Real comfortably saw the game out.

But he did bring on the fit-again Vinicius Jr for his first appearance since late August.

Girona are the surprise leaders in Spain, though, after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Villarreal - a sixth victory in seven games for the Catalonians.