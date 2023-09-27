Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins scored his second hat-trick for Aston Villa in their 5-0 Europa Conference League qualifying win at Hibernian in August

Aston Villa are in talks with striker Ollie Watkins over a new long-term contract with the club.

The England international has been a key figure in Villa's revival under Unai Emery and has been rejuvenated since the Spaniard succeeded Steven Gerrard in October last year.

Watkins, 27, signed from Brentford in September 2020 for a then club record fee of £28m, which could rise to £32m.

His current deal runs out in the summer of 2025.

Emery and Villa are keen to ensure Watkins, who scored his team's winner at Chelsea on Sunday, remains an integral part of their plans for the future and discussions are progressing.

Watkins has scored 47 goals in 125 appearances for the Midlands club, hitting double figures and finishing as top scorer in each of his three seasons at Villa Park.

The striker has also developed into an England international, making his debut against San Marino in a World Cup qualifier in March 2021 and going on to earn a further six caps, scoring twice.

He scored 15 goals in the Premier League last season as Villa finished seventh to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

In recent weeks, Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Watkins.