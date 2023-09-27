Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Dan Pike (left) has made six appearances in all competitions for Tranmere Rovers and has picked up three yellow cards and one red during that time

Tranmere Rovers defender Dan Pike has signed a contract extension to keep him with the League Two club until the end of January.

The 21-year-old joined on an initial one-month deal in August and has since made six appearances for the club.

Interim manager Nigel Adkins said his "application" led to the new deal.