Jim Forrest, fourth from the right, lines up for Rangers in the 1960-61 season

Former Rangers striker Jim Forrest, the most prolific forward in the club's post-war history, has died at the age of 79.

Forrest, who played five times for Scotland, scored 145 goals in 163 games for his boyhood club.

He moved to Preston in 1967 but returned to Scotland with Aberdeen and helped them win the 1970 Scottish Cup.

Forrest joined Rangers as a schoolboy and displaced the legendary Jimmy Millar in the first team as a teenager.

The introduction to the team of the boy from Townhead along with Willie Henderson, John Greig and Jim Baxter formed a key part of Rangers' new era in the early 1960s.

Forrest scored 39 goals in his first full campaign at Ibrox and found the net four times in the 1963 League Cup success over Greenock Morton en route to a famous Treble.

He netted 57 times in the 1964-65 campaign, making his mark in another League Cup final by scoring twice against Celtic.

Forrest scored five times in a league game against Hamilton Academical in 1965 and broke the record for the most goals by a Rangers player in a League Cup match the following year with five in an 8-0 victory over Stirling Albion.

Forrest ended his career at San Antonio Thunder in the United States after spells in South Africa and Hong Kong.