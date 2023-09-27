Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Kasey Palmer has not scored for Coventry since January

Injury-hit Coventry City have been hit by a new issue following the loss of frontline link man Kasey Palmer with a thigh muscle problem.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has said that the 26-year-old Jamaica international faces eight weeks out with an adductor muscle injury.

It comes after the loss of midfielder Ben Sheaf and Dutch wing-back Milan van Ewijk, also with thigh injuries.

Added to that, Robins is still without long-term casualty Callum O'Hare.

O'Hare has been out for nine months following surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, after being injured at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day,

"We are clearly down in midfield," Robins told BBC CWR. "Kasey Palmer has got an adductor tear. That's going to be anything from six to eight weeks.

"It's the same injury as Ben Sheaf, who did his in training."

"They're all a similar length. Milan might be quicker."

Van Ewijk suffered his torn quadriceps muscle in the 3-2 defeat at Cardiff last Tuesday, prior to Monday's 1-1 draw with Darren Moore's Huddersfield.

"The injuries to Milan, to Ben Sheaf and to Kasey Palmer have been a blow," said Robins. "Jamie Allen has had half an hour back but, without rushing them, we need the others back as fast as we can.

"Callum O'Hare as well. He's back in training but he needs some game time in the under-21s. It's still a bit too soon for him."

City managed without O'Hare for all but 11 games in 2022-23, after his knee injury came on top of missing the first two months of the campaign with a hamstring problem.

But that was in small part down to the form of Brazil-born Dutchman Gustavo Hamer, who was sold to Sheffield United for a seven-figure fee on 12 August.

Only two of the Sky Blues' 11 summer signings, before the window closed on 1 September, were midfielders - Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Tuesday's scorer, on-loan Yasin Ayari.

"I'm not making excuses," said Robins. "We just don't have the numbers to make changes. You play with the cards you're dealt.

"They will turn it round, but it's very painful getting there."

Coventry, who have now drawn five of their first eight Championship games this season, next visit Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

