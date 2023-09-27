Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Watson featured in pre-season for Manchester United and was yet to make her WSL debut

Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Emma Watson has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty.

Watson was injured in the final training session before Scotland's 2-1 defeat to England on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who joined United from Rangers this summer, is now receiving treatment at Carrington.

"Everyone at Manchester United will be working closely with Emma to support her recovery," the club said.

As a product of the Rangers academy, Watson made her first-team debut in 2021 at 15-years-old and featured in last season's Champions League qualifiers.

Since her international debut in April 2023, she has scored three goals in four appearances for Scotland.

Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa replaced Watson with former Rangers team-mate Kirsty Howat for Tuesday's Women's Nations League draw against Belgium.

Watson becomes the latest in a long line of female footballers to rupture their ACL in the last 12 months, with Arsenal alone accounting for five, including England internationals Leah Williamson and Beth Mead.

It can typically take up to a year for players to recover from ACL injures.

Manchester United travel to Aston Villa on Sunday for the opening game of the WSL season, the match available live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.