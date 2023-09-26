Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have beaten Huddersfield, Bolton and Bradford on their EFL Cup run this season

Middlesbrough are seeing the results to match their efforts in training after back-to-back wins were achieved through Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Bradford, says boss Michael Carrick.

Saturday's victory over Southampton ended a seven-game Championship winless run, in which they took two points.

Cup wins over Huddersfield, Bolton and the Bantams have earned Boro a fourth-round spot, as they find some form.

"That was proof of it," Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"I keep saying about what we're seeing in training and the standards the boys are setting themselves.

"I think it's not easy. Sometimes it can be difficult if you change a number of players, but hopefully the consistency with the training and the boys day in, day out getting to know each other a bit more, and finding connections and wavelengths, will help.

"We felt we weren't getting what we deserved."

Goals from recent signings Emmanuel Latte Lath, one of the replacements for the departed Chuba Akpom, and Morgan Rogers were the difference at the University of Bradford Stadium, while Dan Barlaser proved one of the architects from midfield.

Former Newcastle and Rotherham playmaker Barlaser, 26, has had to be patient, with veteran Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney forming a partnership at the base of midfield.

However, Carrick sees Gateshead-born Barlaser as a key figure in his future plans.

"Even when he doesn't have time, he kind of makes time for himself," Carrick added.

"It's a big skill to have. He's really clever on the ball, really clever with his passes and his combinations. Him and Hayden [Hackney] as a partnership worked well [on Tuesday] and controlled the game.

"It's what we see from Dan, his level of performance. He's such a good footballer. He's a big part of the group and a big character. He wants to play more games.

"We want him to. He's got a big part to play. He's improved an awful lot since pre-season."