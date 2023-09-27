Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Hamza Choudhury has made five Championship appearances for Leicester this season

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has signed a new deal to stay with the Foxes until the summer of 2027.

The 25-year-old Foxes academy graduate has made 91 first-team appearances for the club, having made his debut in the Carabao Cup in 2017.

Choudhury, an FA Cup winner with Leicester in 2021, spent last season on loan at Watford, who did not take up an option to buy him.

"I'm looking forward to cracking on now," Choudhury told the club website. external-link

"It's an amazing feeling for me and my family. This is my home.

"I've obviously spent the majority of my life here around the same people in the same environment."

Choudhury has featured seven times for Enzo Maresca's Foxes in all competitions so far this season.

He has started just one Championship game to date, but started in both their Carabao Cup wins - against League One Burton Albion and League Two side Tranmere Rovers.