Celtic are close to agreeing a contract extension with Reo Hatate and the club are also keen to secure Matt O'Riley on a new deal. (Daily Mail) external-link

Striker Kemar Roofe says Rangers supporters are booing because they are bored after the players were jeered off for the second time in three games. (The Scotsman) external-link

Heart of Midlothian fans hung a banner saying 'the club is run by clowns' at Rugby Park before their Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun) external-link

New Inverness Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson has spoken to Brendan Rodgers regarding loan deals for some Celtic players. (The Herald) external-link

Learning from Champions League-winning managers could make Duncan Ferguson an astute choice as the new Inverness boss. (Press & Journal) external-link

Scotland have received a boost before their international double-header next month with Millwall's former Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet's injury not as bad as first feared. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee manager Tony Docherty relished the mentality and depth of his squad as they picked up a point with 10 men at the weekend. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen are to open fresh contract talks with midfielder Connor Barron, says manager Barry Robson. (Press & Journal) external-link

Fenerbahce boss Ismail Kartal has hinted Ryan Kent may be left on the fringes of his squad despite demands from fans in Turkey for the former Rangers star to given more game time. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean says "blood soon wipes off" as he demands leaders across the pitch against Livingston to kick-start their season. (The Courier) external-link

Academy graduates Daniel Kelly and Rocco Vata made it into Celtic's official squad picture for 2023-24 - but there was no place for veteran midfielder James McCarthy. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Rangers boss Dick Advocaat looks set to come out of retirement for the fifth time, with the 75-year-old pondering an offer to take charge of Caribbean island Curacao. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Defender Kerr Waddell took aim at his club Montrose's social media account for miss-spelling his name - four years after he joined the club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

