Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi recreated Thierry Henry and Robert Pires' infamous penalty miss in the Turkish Super Lig on Tuesday.
Icardi side-footed the ball wide after Kerem Akturkoglu played a short pass to the Argentine from the spot-kick.
That was despite having an open net to aim for as the Istanbulspor goalkeeper had already dived the wrong way.
Fans on social media compared it to Arsenal 'Invincibles' duo Henry and Pires' similar attempt in 2005.
The ball got stuck under Pires' feet as he tried to play a short pass for fellow Frenchman Henry against Manchester City at Highbury.
Former Barcelona pair Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were successful in pulling off the same penalty trick against Celta Vigo in 2016, with Suarez sealing a hat-trick as Messi rolled his penalty kick to the right for the Uruguayan to slot in.
Despite being left red-faced from the miss, Icardi redeemed himself with a goal five minutes later as Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory against Istanbulspor.
The win moves them to the top of the Super Lig, a point above Fenerbahce who have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Istanbulspor
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jensen
- 21Duhaney
- 23Erdogan
- 4Yesil
- 66Yasar
- 18NdaoSubstituted forSambissaat 61'minutes
- 34LoshajSubstituted forÖztürkat 90+1'minutes
- 10RrocaBooked at 90mins
- 27EthemiSubstituted forSantos Laurentinoat 72'minutes
- 12MamadouSubstituted forYilmazat 61'minutes
- 88TraoréSubstituted forSarikayaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Öztürk
- 7Sambissa
- 8Temel
- 9Yilmaz
- 11Köylü
- 15Tekke
- 19Gültekin
- 24Sarikaya
- 59Arda
- 99Santos Laurentino
Galatasaray
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Muslera
- 93Boey
- 23AyhanBooked at 86mins
- 42BardakciBooked at 90mins
- 3Angelino
- 34TorreiraSubstituted forNelssonat 84'minutes
- 8DemirbaySubstituted forOliveiraat 78'minutes
- 20TetêSubstituted forBakambuat 78'minutes
- 10MertensSubstituted forZahaat 56'minutes
- 7AktürkogluSubstituted forYilmazat 78'minutes
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 14Zaha
- 19Güvenç
- 21Dervisoglu
- 25Nelsson
- 27Oliveira
- 53Yilmaz
- 58Yesilyurt
- 72Bülbül
- 81Akman
- 94Bakambu
- Referee:
- Abdulkadir Bitigen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16