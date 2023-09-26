Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fermin Lopez joined Barcelona's academy in 2016

La Liga leaders Barcelona twice came from behind to earn a draw away at Mallorca and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

A mistake from Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen led to Mallorca's first goal as Vedat Muriqi converted from Antonio Sanchez's pass.

Former Leeds United forward Raphinha equalised but Mallorca retook the lead just before half time through Abdon.

But Raphinha set up substitute Fermin Lopez, who scored to secure a point.

It was the 20-year-old Spanish midfielder's first competitive goal for the club and meant Barcelona have won five and drawn two of their opening seven La Liga matches after beginning their Champions League campaign with a 5-0 win over Royal Antwerp last week.

Champions Barcelona will lose top spot on Wednesday if second-placed Girona win at Villarreal or if Real Madrid in third beat Las Palmas at home.