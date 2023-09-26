If Friday's word of the day was "disappointing", then Tuesday's was "relief".

Sophie Howard's injury-time leveller secured Scotland's first point of their maiden Women's Nations League campaign in a draw with Belgium at Hampden.

The defender might not have known too much about her goal, with her perfectly placed bun getting the final touch, but she - and her team-mates - do know it was a much-deserved and, more importantly, much-needed strike.

As was the case against England four days ago, Scotland's performance - this time particularly in the first half - caught the eye. But the result was once again heading the wrong way until Lee Gibson plonked a free-kick on Howard's head.

Despite the point, Scotland still sit bottom and are the only team in League A1 without a win following defeat against England.

This is a cut-throat group. There is no margin for error. Scotland will take the point and run, but improvements ought to be made for the Dutch double-header next month.

'Relieved after a mixed bag'

Despite the disappointment in Sunderland, pride and confidence came back up the road. Scotland had gone toe-to-toe with the World Cup finalists and European champions. They even had them on the ropes and rattled at times.

Perhaps a few got lost in the 'what could have been?' of the penalty claim and Kirsty Hanson's volley as they turned up with huge amounts of optimism before Belgium's visit.

Perhaps a few forgot that the Red Flames recorded a sensational win against the Dutch. This was never going to be easy. Scotland had to be on it, and for large parts in the areas it matters, they weren't.

"I think it's been a mixed bag, a missed opportunity, if I'm being honest," former Scotland international Leanne Crichton said. "I think Scotland are a better team than they have shown tonight."

Christy Grimshaw squandered a couple of glorious opportunities from close range in a dominant first period, while Rachel Corsie and Amy Gallacher glanced wide late on. At this level, those opportunities need to be buried.

Thankfully for Scotland, Howard's bun did the job. She said she knew she "needed to score". All those backing the hosts inside a dreich Hampden were relieved she did.

'We didn't convert our chances'

The centre-back delivered after Scotland "daftly" conceded soon into the second half. Completely against the run of the play after their unwavering dominance before the break, it was a sucker punch.

But those blows are dealt against superior opposition, one sniff, and they're in.

Scotland must capitalise when the chances present themselves. In a repeat of the showing at the Stadium of Light, there was repeatedly lovely play out wide, but the quality was missing in the mixer.

"We should have got more from this game," added Howard. "We didn't convert our chances."

The creation of chances, though, were fewer following Caroline Weir's injury after an innocuous incident in the first half.

The Real Madrid star did take the remainder of the game in from the stands, though, with the comfort of an ice pack on the knee. Hopefully an indication that whatever forced her off is not too serious.

No Weir, no Erin Cuthbert. Big shoes to fill but there's no time for Scotland to feel sorry for themselves. And they aren't, insists Howard: "That's what we're about, that's Scotland. We fight until the very last second."

Fight they might, but more is required from this side if they are to remain in League A. They're up and running, now it's time to reach the next level.