Bayern Munich have won the German Cup a record 20 times but have not lifted the trophy since 2020

Bayern Munich supporters threw tennis balls on to the pitch in protest during their club's German Cup first round win over third-tier club Preussen Muenster.

Bayern, 20-time winners, rested several key players - including club record signing Harry Kane - but still cruised to victory in their rescheduled tie.

The match was postponed by almost a month after the German Super Cup was scheduled for the same day in August.

The Bayern fans protested that decision during play, causing a short delay.

Hundreds of tennis balls were thrown on to the pitch during the first half, and play was halted as they were removed.

Despite Kane's absence, Bayern did not struggle for goals, with 18-year-old Mathys Tel scoring one and assisting another for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The French forward crossed for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to score Bayern's first after nine minutes, and added his side's fourth from a tight angle late on.

Konrad Laimer's header and 20-year-old Frans Kraetzig's volley had put Bayern in complete control by half-time.

Kane, who scored a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing of VfL Bochum on Saturday, remained an unused substitute.

Among those to start was team-mate Serge Gnabry, who picked up an injury early in the match, with the club later confirming that he had suffered a fracture on his left forearm.

Manager Tuchel said the Germany forward will undergo surgery on Wednesday and "miss several weeks" of action.

"It's a bitter blow for him personally but also for us. He is an important player and a super character," Tuchel said.