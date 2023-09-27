Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen McDonnell guided Warrenpoint Town to the Irish Cup semi-finals in 2019

Sports Direct Premiership - Glenavon v Larne Venue: Mourneview Park, Lurgan Date: Saturday, 30 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Stephen McDonnell aims to return Glenavon to the top half of the Premiership as the new manager at Mourneview Park.

The 31-year-old former Warrenpoint boss, who comes in after Gary Hamilton's 12 years in charge, starts with the team sitting in ninth place.

"We have ambitions to get back into that top six," said McDonnell.

"In the next six to 12 months we have to get closer to those teams in the top half."

He added: "The game has moved on. There's been a lot of investment and a lot of teams have gone full-time - we're still part-time but we can still control a lot of factors."

Hamilton departed the Lurgan Blues following a poor start to the season and McDonnell takes the helm after Gary McAllister's two games in temporary charge.

Warrenpoint "parted ways" with McDonnell in 2019 after 18 months as manager - he was the league's youngest boss and took the side to the Irish Cup semi-finals before a poor run of form led to his exit.

McDonnell, who was most recently Dundalk's first team coach and academy manager, will have Irish Cup winner Simon Kelly as his assistant at Glenavon.

Club of principle

"Glenavon has the feel of a real family and connected club - I suppose a club of principle," added McDonnell.

"Getting to know the board over the last week and them sharing their plans, it's exciting and Glenavon are a club renowned for developing youth.

"Gary has done an incredible job for 12 years and has always developed youth. I think my own track record shows I've always managed to develop youth and help sell players on for hopefully bigger and better things.

"I think when you put the whole package together we're a good fit for each other and that was the main attraction for me applying for the job.

"It's six years since I was appointed at Warrenpoint - I've gained invaluable experience since then in a number of roles.

"There will be a freshness and difference of approach. I'm quietly confident in what I can do and hopefully we get the buy-in and the players come along with us on this journey."

Baptism of fire

McDonnell will start his reign as Lurgan Blues boss with a tough home encounter on Saturday evening against champions Larne, a game which will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Larne went down to surprise defeat by Loughgall - their first in the league this season - on Tuesday night but they lie third and remain contenders for another title.

"Larne have been phenomenal and their whole story has been unbelievable," said McDonnell.

"They're league champions for a reason - they were the best team over 38 games last season and have started this campaign relatively strongly.

"We know we're in for a serious battle but I suppose we have to be quietly confident about what we can do and hopefully pose a threat to them.

"It would be lovely to get off the mark with a positive result."