Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Harry Poole remains ninth in Vale's all-time list of top scorers with 79 in 499 games

Port Vale legend Harry Poole has died aged 88, the club have announced.

Stoke-on-Trent-born Poole played at half-back for Vale between 1953 and 1968, first as an amateur before becoming professional in 1956.

His total 499 of appearances is the third highest in Vale history, behind only Roy Sproson and Phil Sproson, while his tally of 79 goals is the ninth highest for the Burslem club.

Poole played in the Vale side that won the Division Four title in 1958-59.

Vale scored a club record 110 goals that season - of which he netted 16 in 36 appearances.

Following the end of his playing career, one-club man Harry Poole was a Port Vale season ticket holder for over 50 years

The late former BBC Radio Stoke and Stoke Sentinel journalist John Abberley once described Poole as "one of the best wing-halves ever produced in the Potteries", following his performances in the 1960-61 season.

The one-club man played under four different Vale managers - Freddie Steele, Norman Low, Jackie Mudie and Stanley Matthews.

He shared a testimonial match with Terry Miles, in August 1967, before retiring in 1969 after a season with nearby non-league side Sandbach.

Poole then became a Vale season ticket holder for more than 50 years.