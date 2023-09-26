Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Chris Venables (right) celebrates after scoring for Penybont on his record 537th league appearance

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 26 September

Caernarfon Town 1-3 The New Saints: Adam Davies gave Caernarfon a sixth minute lead at The Oval but the champions and unbeaten league leader came back strongly in the second half with goals from Ben Clark, Jordan Williams and Ryan Brobbel securing a seventh win in nine games.

Cardiff Met 1-1 Haverfordwest County: Kai Whitmore's second half penalty gave County the lead after Rhys Abbruzzese had been fouled but Lewis Rees levelled for The Archers with two minutes of the 90 remaining to earn a point.

Connah's Quay Nomads 2-1 Colwyn Bay: Jordan Davies' free-kick gave Nomads the lead before Udoyen Akpan equalised for the Seagulls. But Callum Bratley's stunning strike earned the hosts their sixth successive victory and keeps them second, two points behind leaders Saints.

Penybont 1-0 Barry Town United: Chris Venables set a new Cymru Premier appearance record in his 537th game by scoring a first half winner for Penybont, who remain third.

Pontypridd United 0-1 Newtown: Chris Hughes' Newtown gained a fifth successive win courtesy of Louis Robles' third goal in two game with 10 minutes remaining but the visitors had Callum Roberts sent-off for a second yellow card with six minutes left.

Bala Town v Aberystwyth Town