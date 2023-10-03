Cameron Carter-Vickers with manager Brendan Rodgers during Tuesday's training session

Champions League: Celtic v Lazio Venue : Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 4 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Cameron Carter-Vickers could make a surprise return for Celtic at home to Lazio in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The USA centre-half has not played since suffering a hamstring injury against Aberdeen on 13 August.

The defender has had "a real good week of training", explained Brendan Rodgers.

"Cam, we wouldn't take a risk unless he was fit. He has come through really, really well," said the manager.

"He is further down the road than we thought.

"He has had a real good week of training and he's been doing lots of other work out on the field before that.

"I said before that it [his return] might have been after the international break but he's made great progress, so we will just assess that to see if he can be in the squad and if he is, then obviously it would be great news for us."

Meanwhile, Rodgers insists Celtic will "play with no fear" against the Serie A side, who have struggled for form this term.

Lazio have picked up just seven points from their opening seven league matches, while they opened their Group E campaign with a home draw against Atletico Madrid.

"We know at this level we have to be 100%," said Rodgers. "If it's 98% you will come unstuck.

"They still have players that can make a difference. There's Ciro Immobile, you see his level over the years and how he leads the line. Luis Alberto I signed as a player when he was 20, so I know his technical qualities. Felipe Anderson, we saw at West Ham that he's a talented player.

"We know they're a good team so we have to play with an intensity, with a speed, with a quality.

"At home, we normally have to break down defences that are low. In these games, there's more space and that should suit our game style."

It has been almost 10 years since Celtic enjoyed a home win in the Champions League, a 2-1 success against Ajax on 22 October 2013.

"It's getting that emotion from the support that rolls down from the stands on to the pitch and that's what we have to use," added Rodgers. "So for us, from the first whistle, we go straight to fifth gear, look to give everything.

"The game has changed financially in the last decade which makes it very hard for teams like ourselves but it doesn't mean we go into these games with any fear. We'll play with no fear and see where that bravery can take us."

Team news

Gustav Lagerbielke and Odin Holm are suspended following red cards in Celtic's opening loss away to Feyenoord.

If Carter-Vickers is not ready to start, Nat Phillips is the likely replacement for Lagerbielke, with Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki out injured, along with winger Liel Abada.

Lazio have a fully fit squad, with Ciro Immobile expected to return in attack after being a substitute in the weekend loss to AC Milan.

What they said

Celtic captain Callum McGregor: "Hopefully, we can have a special night. We know we don't have the resources of some of these big teams but I think when we get in there, if you have a competitive spirit and you have quality and you have the right idea, and keep building on that season on season, then you will bridge the gap eventually, so you have to push to do that.

"It's the motivation for the guys here to try to do something on the European stage. It's a brilliant test for a relatively young group."

