Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Ryan Hedges has scored one goal and made nine appearances for Blackburn Rovers so far this season

Blackburn Rovers winger Ryan Hedges is set to miss at least three months of the season having sustained a hamstring injury in their defeat by Ipswich Town.

The 28-year-old Wales international came on as a substitute at half-time in Saturday's 4-3 defeat at Portman Road.

Hedges lasted just 10 minutes into the second half before he was forced off.

"I'm disappointed. He's one of the more experienced players in an extremely young squad," boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He will probably be out for three months, maybe even longer. We need to wait and see.

"I'm disappointed for the boy himself but also the team and one of the more senior players," he added.

Hedges has appeared in nine matches for Blackburn in all competitions this season and scored the winning goal in their 1-0 win at Watford in August.

Asked whether the winger will require surgery, Tomasson said: "Maybe. He's getting a second opinion on that so let's wait and see."