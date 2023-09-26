Close menu
UEFA Women's Nations League - Group A4
SpainSpain5SwitzerlandSwitzerland0

Spain 5-0 Switzerland: Aitana Bonmati scores two for world champions

Spain and Switzerland players hold a banner reading "se acabo" which translates to English as "it's over", a phrase used on social media amid the scandal
Both sets of players held a banner reading "se acabo" which translates in English as "it's over", a phrase used on social media amid the scandal

Spain turned on the style in their first match on home soil since winning the Women's World Cup to crush Switzerland in Cordoba.

As on Friday in their game away to Sweden, both sets of players stood behind a banner reading "It's over, our fight is the global fight" following the scandal which has engulfed Spanish football.

Earlier, fans greeted Spain's team bus with a banner which read: "Thank you champions for your fight on and off the pitch".

The game itself saw La Roja make it two wins out of two in in Group A4 of the Women's Nations League.

A mistake by keeper Elvira Herzog led to Manchester United's Lucia Garcia opening the scoring in front of 14,194 fans, a record crowd for a Spain women's national team home match.

Irene Paredes of Spain and Alexia Putellas show off the World Cup trophy before kick-off against Switzerland
Aitana Bonmati, who was awarded the Golden Ball for best player at the World Cup, added the second goal on the stroke of half-time before making it 3-0 after an assist by her Barcelona team-mate Alexia Putellas.

Substitutes Inma Gabarro and Maite Oroz got the fourth and fifth goals respectively.

There was a carnival atmosphere to welcome the world champions home.

Before kick-off, Putellas and team-mate Irene Paredes paraded the World Cup trophy in front of fans.

Following the World Cup final on 20 August, then then president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation ceremony. Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual, setting off a remarkable chain of events.

Rubiales ignored calls to resign before eventually quitting on 11 September, World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda was sacked and the Spain players threatened a boycott of Friday's game against Sweden.

The boycott was only called off two days before the game after the players reached an agreement with the RFEF, which said it had committed to "immediate and profound changes."

Rubiales has been banned from going within 200 metres of Hermoso after she filed a legal complaint. He denied sexually assaulting Hermoso when he appeared in court on 15 September.

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Coll Lluch
  • 12Hernández
  • 4Paredes
  • 14Aleixandri
  • 19Carmona
  • 6BonmatíSubstituted forMárquezat 80'minutes
  • 3AbelleiraSubstituted forOrozat 69'minutes
  • 11Putellas
  • 15NavarroSubstituted fordel Castilloat 45'minutes
  • 17GarcíaSubstituted forGabarro Romeroat 45'minutes
  • 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forSarriegi Isasaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 2Batlle
  • 5Méndez
  • 7Sarriegi Isasa
  • 9Gabarro Romero
  • 10Florentino
  • 13Salón
  • 16Pérez
  • 18Oroz
  • 20Martín-Prieto
  • 21Márquez
  • 22del Castillo

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 21Herzog
  • 19AigbogunSubstituted forTerchounat 45'minutes
  • 5MaritzBooked at 60minsSubstituted forIveljat 78'minutes
  • 15Bühler
  • 8Riesen
  • 11SowBooked at 85mins
  • 13Wälti
  • 14VallottoSubstituted forReutelerat 60'minutes
  • 3Marti
  • 17PiubelSubstituted forPilgrimat 61'minutes
  • 23LehmannSubstituted forCsillagat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Schneider
  • 2Ivelj
  • 4Egli
  • 6Reuteler
  • 7Xhemaili
  • 9Csillag
  • 12Peng
  • 16Mauron
  • 18Felber
  • 20Pilgrim
  • 22Terchoun
Referee:
Monika Mularczyk

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home13
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22003036
2Portugal210134-13
3Norway201134-11
4Austria201112-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria21101014
2Kosovo10100001
3North Macedonia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Republic22004136
2Bos-Herze21103214
3Slovenia201113-21
4Belarus200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan21102114
2Israel11005053
3Estonia201105-51
4Armenia100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium21103214
2Netherlands21013303
3England21013303
4Scotland201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan21102114
2Cyprus21102114
3Montenegro21011103
4Faroe Islands200202-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia22006156
2Poland22005236
3Ukraine200224-20
4Greece200217-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Republic of Ireland22007076
2Northern Ireland210113-23
3Albania201112-11
4Hungary201115-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta22003036
2Latvia21014133
3Andorra210125-33
4Moldova200214-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22007166
2Germany21014223
3Iceland210114-33
4Wales200216-50

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22005056
2Slovakia21014403
3Croatia210125-33
4Romania200213-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008266
2Sweden21013303
3Italy21011103
4Switzerland200206-60

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22005056
2Luxembourg21103124
3Georgia201114-31
4Lithuania200204-40
View full UEFA Women's Nations League tables

