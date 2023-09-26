Spain turned on the style in their first match on home soil since winning the Women's World Cup to crush Switzerland in Cordoba.
As on Friday in their game away to Sweden, both sets of players stood behind a banner reading "It's over, our fight is the global fight" following the scandal which has engulfed Spanish football.
Earlier, fans greeted Spain's team bus with a banner which read: "Thank you champions for your fight on and off the pitch".
The game itself saw La Roja make it two wins out of two in in Group A4 of the Women's Nations League.
A mistake by keeper Elvira Herzog led to Manchester United's Lucia Garcia opening the scoring in front of 14,194 fans, a record crowd for a Spain women's national team home match.
Aitana Bonmati, who was awarded the Golden Ball for best player at the World Cup, added the second goal on the stroke of half-time before making it 3-0 after an assist by her Barcelona team-mate Alexia Putellas.
Substitutes Inma Gabarro and Maite Oroz got the fourth and fifth goals respectively.
There was a carnival atmosphere to welcome the world champions home.
Before kick-off, Putellas and team-mate Irene Paredes paraded the World Cup trophy in front of fans.
Following the World Cup final on 20 August, then then president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation ceremony. Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual, setting off a remarkable chain of events.
Rubiales ignored calls to resign before eventually quitting on 11 September, World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda was sacked and the Spain players threatened a boycott of Friday's game against Sweden.
The boycott was only called off two days before the game after the players reached an agreement with the RFEF, which said it had committed to "immediate and profound changes."
Rubiales has been banned from going within 200 metres of Hermoso after she filed a legal complaint. He denied sexually assaulting Hermoso when he appeared in court on 15 September.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Coll Lluch
- 12Hernández
- 4Paredes
- 14Aleixandri
- 19Carmona
- 6BonmatíSubstituted forMárquezat 80'minutes
- 3AbelleiraSubstituted forOrozat 69'minutes
- 11Putellas
- 15NavarroSubstituted fordel Castilloat 45'minutes
- 17GarcíaSubstituted forGabarro Romeroat 45'minutes
- 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forSarriegi Isasaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 2Batlle
- 5Méndez
- 7Sarriegi Isasa
- 9Gabarro Romero
- 10Florentino
- 13Salón
- 16Pérez
- 18Oroz
- 20Martín-Prieto
- 21Márquez
- 22del Castillo
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 21Herzog
- 19AigbogunSubstituted forTerchounat 45'minutes
- 5MaritzBooked at 60minsSubstituted forIveljat 78'minutes
- 15Bühler
- 8Riesen
- 11SowBooked at 85mins
- 13Wälti
- 14VallottoSubstituted forReutelerat 60'minutes
- 3Marti
- 17PiubelSubstituted forPilgrimat 61'minutes
- 23LehmannSubstituted forCsillagat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Schneider
- 2Ivelj
- 4Egli
- 6Reuteler
- 7Xhemaili
- 9Csillag
- 12Peng
- 16Mauron
- 18Felber
- 20Pilgrim
- 22Terchoun
- Referee:
- Monika Mularczyk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5