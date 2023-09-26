Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers face being without Rabbi Matondo for six weeks after he suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 1-0 win over Motherwell.

The Wales winger, 23, who has scored twice in nine appearances this season, was withdrawn in the first half at Ibrox.

He joins Nicolas Raskin, Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Tom Lawrence and Kieran Dowell on the sidelines.

"We know we have built a strong squad," said first-team coach Neil Banfield.

Rangers host Livingston in Wednesday's Viaplay Cup quarter final, with Banfield adding: "It is for players to step up and help send us to Hampden Park.

"We will always have bumps along the way but it is up to us to continue to push and prepare the team."