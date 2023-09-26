Danny Macklin previously held posts at Leyton Orient, Southend United and Essex County Cricket Club before joining AFC Wimbledon

The Football Association is investigating reports that former AFC Wimbledon managing director Danny Macklin made abusive and sexist comments about a female colleague.

According to The Times, Macklin was recorded in his office making the remarks.

AFC Wimbledon said the club acted to "promptly resolve" the incident, with Macklin leaving his role at the League Two club on 8 September.

"We are aware of the reports about the conduct of the former managing director of AFC Wimbledon, and we will investigate them," said an FA spokesperson on Tuesday.

A statement on the club website external-link said: "Behaviour such as that being alleged was and is not tolerated, nor is it representative of the culture at AFC Wimbledon.

"Once we became aware of the matter we acted appropriately in accordance with our responsibilities and values to promptly resolve it.

"AFC Wimbledon strives to be a responsible, inclusive and modern fan-owned club. As such, it takes its obligation to act properly and set an example, as well as its duty of care towards employees and fans, extremely seriously."

Women in Football (WIF) has welcomed that action has been taken in response to the reports.

"We don't know the details of how the club have handled it. They have talked about dealing with it in line with their values, which is great and we want to see action," Yvonne Harrison, the chief executive of WIF, told Women's Hour on BBC Radio 4.

"We recently called in our Open Doors Agenda for action and clear pathways and policies for reporting, but [also] dealing with and having consequences for behaviour like this."

Harrison said that it is important that any complaints are dealt with properly.

"We know from a survey that we did this year that 82% of women working in the football industry experience discrimination," she added.

"It is significant and up from 66% in 2020. We also know that nearly one in two women are experiencing sexism in the workplace, and very few women are reporting it.

"The reason they tell us that they don't report it is that very little happens. They don't see action."

Macklin was secretly recorded making abusive comments about a ticketing manager at the south west London club, which came soon after the pair had announced a partnership with Her Game Too, external-link a campaign group which raises awareness of sexual abuse in football.

In January he had also appealed for supporters external-link not to sing sexist songs, saying: "The repeated use of chants that are not family friendly will prevent us from attracting new fans."

WIF's Open Doors Agenda was launched to call on world governing body Fifa and other organisations to ensure that women working in the game "feel safe, welcome and supported".

"There is still a real cultural piece to be done in football around women belonging and being there because of their merit and what they are good at and what they bring to a team and that dynamic - and not just because they are ticking a box," Harrison added.

Macklin had announced his departure from the Dons in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a message saying his immediate focus would be to spend "much needed time with my young family" before taking up a new challenge.

He has since made his profile on the social media site private, and has not commented publicly on the report in The Times.

In a statement on 4 September announcing he would leave the club, AFC Wimbledon said Macklin had "provided the platforms and impetus for the club to continue its journey towards being successful and sustainable".