Close menu

Harvey Barnes: Newcastle winger could be out for 'months rather than weeks' with foot injury

Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Harvey Barnes injured against Sheffield United
Harvey Barnes has made two starts in the Premier League for Newcastle and scored one goal

Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes has had a scan on a "substantial" foot injury and could be out for "months rather than weeks", says boss Eddie Howe.

The 25-year-old limped off after 12 minutes of Sunday's 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United.

Barnes, signed from Leicester in July for £38m, has had a scan and is waiting to see if surgery is required.

"It's an injury to a part of the foot just below the toe. I think it's quite a substantial injury," Howe said.

"I won't go too technical because I'm not qualified to do so but yes it's a very unusual injury."

Barnes, who has one England cap, has made seven appearances for Newcastle, scoring once.

Howe, whose side face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, added: "He was down after the game because he knew it wasn't a normal injury where you feel a muscle and think that might be one or two weeks. This was a slightly more complex issue."

How to follow Newcastle on the BBC bannerNewcastle banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport