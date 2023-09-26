Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Harvey Barnes has made two starts in the Premier League for Newcastle and scored one goal

Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes has had a scan on a "substantial" foot injury and could be out for "months rather than weeks", says boss Eddie Howe.

The 25-year-old limped off after 12 minutes of Sunday's 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United.

Barnes, signed from Leicester in July for £38m, has had a scan and is waiting to see if surgery is required.

"It's an injury to a part of the foot just below the toe. I think it's quite a substantial injury," Howe said.

"I won't go too technical because I'm not qualified to do so but yes it's a very unusual injury."

Barnes, who has one England cap, has made seven appearances for Newcastle, scoring once.

Howe, whose side face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, added: "He was down after the game because he knew it wasn't a normal injury where you feel a muscle and think that might be one or two weeks. This was a slightly more complex issue."