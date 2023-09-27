Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Chris Martin scored four goals for QPR in the second half of last season after leaving Bristol City

Bristol Rovers have signed former QPR and Bristol City striker Chris Martin on a short-term deal until January.

The 34-year-old had been training with the League One club as a free agent after failing to agree a new contract at Loftus Road earlier this summer.

"We are delighted to get Chris in with us and add another striker to our group," Pirates boss Joey Barton told the club website. external-link

"His presence will further add experience and quality to our squad."

Martin scored four goals in 16 appearances for Rangers during the second half of last season after joining the west London club in February.

Before that, the former Scotland international spent almost two and a half years with Bristol City, netting 17 times in 95 outings.

He is one of the Championship's all-time top scorers, with 114 goals in the second tier for clubs including Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Derby County and Fulham.

