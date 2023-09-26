Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers drew 2-2 with Plymouth Argyle in their League One meeting in October having been 2-0 down at half-time

Bristol Rovers assistant manager Andy Mangan has been cleared of making homophobic comments towards a Plymouth Argyle staff member.

Mangan has, however, been fined £1,200 by the Football Association for using abusive and insulting language.

The incident occurred at half-time during Rovers' home League One game against Argyle on 22 October 2022.

A statement external-link said both Bristol Rovers and Mangan were "extremely pleased" with the verdict.

"Both the club and Mr Mangan consider the use of the language that was alleged, to be reprehensible and inexcusable under any circumstances," it said.

Mangan, 37, had been charged with an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3.2, which he denied.

In its written reasons, the disciplinary commission said that while the words used by Mangan were "clearly objectively abusive and insulting" there was not "a sufficiently clear implied reference to sexual orientation to make out the element of aggravation".