King's Lynn Town manager Mark Hughes sacked

Mark Hughes was appointed as King's Lynn Town manager in April 2023

King's Lynn Town have sacked manager Mark Hughes following a poor start to the season.

The National League North side have one win in 12 in all competitions and are out of the FA Cup.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve told the club's official website: "I will always be grateful to Mark for stepping up to the plate when Tommy Widdrington walked out on the club."

Assistant manager Adrian Whitbread has also left the Linnets.

Hughes was appointed in April 2023 following the departure of Widdrington, who subsequently joined National League side Aldershot as manager.

The Northern Ireland international, who started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and had spells at clubs including Oldham, Stevenage and Barnet, led the Linnets to the National North play-offs but the team were beaten at the semi-final stage by Kidderminster Harriers.

During the summer, key players including captain Michael Clunan and top goalscorer Gold Omotayo left the club.

'Tremendous person'

Despite bringing in new players, the side had a poor start to their campaign, winning only one league game.

They were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Aveley at the second qualifying round phase.

Owner and chairman Cleeve will be the man tasked with finding Hughes' replacement.

Writing on the club's website external-link , he said: "Mark is a tremendous person and gave his all to the job in trying circumstances and I am very sad that it has not worked out as we both wanted at King's Lynn Town FC.

"I wish him well in his future career and am sure he will bounce back very quickly."

Academy director Alex Cross and captain Josh Coulson will be looking after first-team affairs ahead of the home game against Buxton in the National League North on 7 October.

The club said a new manager could be appointed by the end of the week.