Close menu
National League
OldhamOldham Athletic0Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United0

Oldham Athletic v Maidenhead United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Hudson
  • 15Green
  • 3Kitching
  • 5Hobson
  • 4Hogan
  • 14Sheron
  • 8Lundstram
  • 21Sutton
  • 22Dickenson
  • 25Reid
  • 30Norwood

Substitutes

  • 1Norman
  • 6Shelton
  • 7Willoughby
  • 10Nuttall
  • 18Tollitt

Maidenhead United

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Ross
  • 14Sho-Silva
  • 2Asare
  • 4De Havilland
  • 3Beckwith
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 6Golding
  • 16Pettit
  • 17Smith
  • 19Omilabu
  • 27Adams

Substitutes

  • 1Jinadu
  • 7Parsons
  • 12Keetch
  • 21Zimba
  • 26Kinsella
Referee:
John Mulligan

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield14103132211133
2Barnet1492327171029
3Solihull Moors1477023121128
4Bromley147522012826
5Gateshead1465332161623
6Altrincham145722419522
7Rochdale145542117420
8Woking145541713420
9Aldershot145452325-219
10Dorking145451517-219
11Hartlepool136162225-319
12Oldham144641817118
13Eastleigh144641722-518
14Ebbsfleet145272123-217
15Wealdstone144551519-417
16Halifax143741213-116
17Dag & Red143471217-513
18Boreham Wood132651420-612
19Oxford City142661926-712
20York142661926-712
21Maidenhead United14266817-912
22Fylde143382030-1012
23Southend14545211749
24Kidderminster14158718-118
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC