National League
SouthendSouthend United0Oxford CityOxford City0

Southend United v Oxford City

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Martin
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 6Kensdale
  • 14Wood
  • 8Husin
  • 7Bridge
  • 9Cardwell
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Miley
  • 24Demetriou
  • 28Coker

Substitutes

  • 10Mooney
  • 18Fonguck
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 22Kabongolo

Oxford City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Haigh
  • 2Burley
  • 5Kirby
  • 10McEachran
  • 7Coyle
  • 6Harrison
  • 8Fleet
  • 14Parker
  • 15Smith
  • 19Carroll
  • 22Moore

Substitutes

  • 9Sanderson
  • 16Potter
  • 17Fonkeu
  • 18William-Bushell
  • 21Wilson
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield14103132211133
2Barnet1492327171029
3Solihull Moors1477023121128
4Bromley147522012826
5Gateshead1465332161623
6Altrincham145722419522
7Rochdale145542117420
8Woking145541713420
9Ebbsfleet146172122-119
10Aldershot145452325-219
11Dorking145451517-219
12Hartlepool136162225-319
13Oldham144641817118
14Wealdstone144551519-417
15Eastleigh144551622-617
16Halifax143741213-116
17Dag & Red143471217-513
18Boreham Wood132651420-612
19Oxford City142661926-712
20York142661926-712
21Maidenhead United14266817-912
22Fylde143382030-1012
23Southend14545211749
24Kidderminster14158718-118
View full National League table

