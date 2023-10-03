Close menu
National League
AltrinchamAltrincham19:45AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium

Altrincham v Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield13102132211132
2Barnet1392227161129
3Solihull Moors1376023121127
4Bromley137422012825
5Gateshead1364332161622
6Altrincham135622419521
7Rochdale135442117419
8Woking135441713419
9Hartlepool136162225-319
10Aldershot135352325-218
11Dorking135351517-218
12Oldham134541817117
13Eastleigh134541621-517
14Ebbsfleet135172022-216
15Wealdstone134451519-416
16Halifax133641213-115
17Dag & Red133371217-512
18Boreham Wood132651420-612
19Oxford City132561926-711
20York132561926-711
21Maidenhead United13256817-911
22Fylde132381930-119
23Southend13535211748
24Kidderminster13148718-117
