League Two
WalsallWalsall0MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0

Walsall v Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Evans
  • 7Riley
  • 19Williams
  • 5Daniels
  • 3Gordon
  • 20Oteh
  • 4McEntee
  • 25Stirk
  • 8Hutchinson
  • 26Tierney
  • 15Draper

Substitutes

  • 9Matt
  • 10Knowles
  • 11James-Taylor
  • 12Foulkes
  • 22Smith
  • 39Johnson
  • 42Griffiths

MK Dons

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 5O'Hora
  • 26Stewart
  • 21Harvie
  • 2Norman
  • 11Payne
  • 6Williams
  • 8Gilbey
  • 14Tomlinson
  • 9Harrison
  • 10Eisa

Substitutes

  • 4Tucker
  • 7Leko
  • 17Robson
  • 18Dean
  • 19Ilunga
  • 30Dennis
  • 32Kelly
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Oisin McEntee.

  2. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Donervon Daniels.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Gilbey.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  5. Post update

    Cameron Norman (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall).

  7. Post update

    Jack Payne (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gordon (Walsall).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aramide Oteh (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Tierney.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County116322319421
2Crawley116322017321
3Swindon1055026141220
4Wimbledon1155120101020
5Gillingham1162399020
6Mansfield11470179819
7Crewe114612417718
8Stockport115332013718
9Wrexham114522323017
10Barrow10442119216
11MK Dons114341616015
12Morecambe104331111015
13Walsall114341517-215
14Bradford113531112-114
15Accrington114251416-214
16Harrogate11416912-313
17Newport113351821-312
18Colchester103251515011
19Grimsby112541214-211
20Salford113261317-411
21Doncaster112361119-89
22Forest Green112271020-108
23Tranmere112181319-67
24Sutton United111281224-125
View full League Two table

