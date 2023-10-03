Stockport County v Forest Green Rovers

Odin Bailey (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 7Southam-Hales
- 4Wright
- 6Horsfall
- 15Pye
- 14Collar
- 18Croasdale
- 27Bailey
- 10Sarcevic
- 25Olaofe
- 20Barry
Substitutes
- 9Madden
- 12Smith
- 22Cotterill
- 23Pond
- 26Richardson
- 28Mee
- 30Johnson
Forest Green
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Belshaw
- 3Bernard
- 5Inniss
- 22Welch
- 2Lavinier
- 8McCann
- 27Bunker
- 7McAllister
- 10Taylor
- 23Omotoye
- 14Deeney
Substitutes
- 9Stevens
- 12Bendle
- 17Robson
- 18Maddox
- 20Searle
- 25Dabo
- 39Morton
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Charlie McCann (Forest Green Rovers).
Attempt missed. Marcel Lavinier (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Bernard.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 1, Forest Green Rovers 0. Isaac Olaofe (Stockport County) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Collar following a set piece situation.
Louie Barry (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie McCann (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County).
Post update
Tyrese Omotoye (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Tyrese Omotoye (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcel Lavinier.
Offside, Stockport County. Isaac Olaofe tries a through ball, but Antoni Sarcevic is caught offside.
Isaac Olaofe (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie McCann (Forest Green Rovers).
Attempt saved. Louie Barry (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odin Bailey.
Odin Bailey (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
