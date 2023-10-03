Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County1Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Stockport County v Forest Green Rovers

League Two

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 7Southam-Hales
  • 4Wright
  • 6Horsfall
  • 15Pye
  • 14Collar
  • 18Croasdale
  • 27Bailey
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 25Olaofe
  • 20Barry

Substitutes

  • 9Madden
  • 12Smith
  • 22Cotterill
  • 23Pond
  • 26Richardson
  • 28Mee
  • 30Johnson

Forest Green

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Belshaw
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Inniss
  • 22Welch
  • 2Lavinier
  • 8McCann
  • 27Bunker
  • 7McAllister
  • 10Taylor
  • 23Omotoye
  • 14Deeney

Substitutes

  • 9Stevens
  • 12Bendle
  • 17Robson
  • 18Maddox
  • 20Searle
  • 25Dabo
  • 39Morton
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Odin Bailey (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Charlie McCann (Forest Green Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Lavinier (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Bernard.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 1, Forest Green Rovers 0. Isaac Olaofe (Stockport County) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Collar following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Louie Barry (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Charlie McCann (Forest Green Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County).

  8. Post update

    Tyrese Omotoye (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrese Omotoye (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcel Lavinier.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Stockport County. Isaac Olaofe tries a through ball, but Antoni Sarcevic is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Isaac Olaofe (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Charlie McCann (Forest Green Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louie Barry (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odin Bailey.

  15. Post update

    Odin Bailey (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County117222419523
2Crawley116322017321
3Wimbledon1155120101020
4Stockport116232113820
5Gillingham1162399020
6Swindon1054126151119
7Mansfield11470179819
8Crewe114612417718
9Wrexham114522323017
10Barrow10442119216
11MK Dons114341616015
12Morecambe104331111015
13Walsall114341517-215
14Bradford113531112-114
15Accrington114251416-214
16Harrogate11416912-313
17Newport113351821-312
18Colchester103251515011
19Grimsby112541214-211
20Salford113261317-411
21Doncaster112361119-89
22Tranmere112181319-67
23Forest Green112181021-117
24Sutton United111281224-125
View full League Two table

Top Stories

