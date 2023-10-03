Close menu
League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town0WrexhamWrexham0

Mansfield Town v Wrexham

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Pym
  • 9Bowery
  • 14Flint
  • 6Cargill
  • 11MacDonald
  • 25Reed
  • 8O Clarke
  • 15Lewis
  • 10Maris
  • 40Keillor-Dunn
  • 7Akins

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 12Gale
  • 13Flinders
  • 22Williams
  • 24Brunt
  • 26Swan
  • 44Boateng

Wrexham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 33Okonkwo
  • 5Hayden
  • 4Tozer
  • 22O'Connor
  • 19Mendy
  • 30Jones
  • 12Evans
  • 38Lee
  • 23McClean
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 7Davies
  • 15O'Connell
  • 18Dalby
  • 20Cannon
  • 21Howard
  • 26Fletcher
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamWrexham
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Lee (Wrexham).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by James Jones.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Jacob Mendy (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by James McClean.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Ben Tozer.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Lewis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Akins.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County117222419523
2Crawley116322017321
3Wimbledon1155120101020
4Gillingham1162399020
5Swindon1054126151119
6Mansfield11470179819
7Crewe114612417718
8Stockport115332013718
9Wrexham114522323017
10Barrow10442119216
11MK Dons114341616015
12Morecambe104331111015
13Walsall114341517-215
14Bradford113531112-114
15Accrington114251416-214
16Harrogate11416912-313
17Newport113351821-312
18Colchester103251515011
19Grimsby112541214-211
20Salford113261317-411
21Doncaster112361119-89
22Forest Green112271020-108
23Tranmere112181319-67
24Sutton United111281224-125
View full League Two table

