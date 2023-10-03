Mansfield Town v Wrexham

Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Pym
- 9Bowery
- 14Flint
- 6Cargill
- 11MacDonald
- 25Reed
- 8O Clarke
- 15Lewis
- 10Maris
- 40Keillor-Dunn
- 7Akins
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 12Gale
- 13Flinders
- 22Williams
- 24Brunt
- 26Swan
- 44Boateng
Wrexham
Formation 3-5-2
- 33Okonkwo
- 5Hayden
- 4Tozer
- 22O'Connor
- 19Mendy
- 30Jones
- 12Evans
- 38Lee
- 23McClean
- 10Mullin
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 6Tunnicliffe
- 7Davies
- 15O'Connell
- 18Dalby
- 20Cannon
- 21Howard
- 26Fletcher
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Elliot Lee (Wrexham).
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by James Jones.
Post update
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Jacob Mendy (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by James McClean.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Ben Tozer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Lewis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
