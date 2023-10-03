Morecambe v Accrington Stanley

Attempt missed. Michael Mellon (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Morecambe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Moore
- 12Senior
- 22Connolly
- 4Bedeau
- 3Tutonda
- 18Taylor
- 8King
- 7Bloxham
- 10McKiernan
- 14Slew
- 9Mellon
Substitutes
- 5Rawson
- 6Songo'o
- 11Mayor
- 16Davenport
- 17Smith
- 19Walker
- 21Smith
Accrington
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21McCracken
- 4Mellor
- 5Hills
- 16Gubbins
- 14Longelo
- 8Woods
- 18Leigh
- 17Nolan
- 19Andrews
- 10Pritchard
- 9Lowe
Substitutes
- 2Shipley
- 7Whalley
- 22Martin
- 25Pickles
- 38O'Brien
- 39Woods
- 61McIntyre
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Gubbins (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
James Connolly (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Andrews (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Slew (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Taylor.
Post update
Foul by David Tutonda (Morecambe).
Post update
Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tom Bloxham.
Post update
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by David Tutonda.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Nolan (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Leigh.
Post update
Foul by Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Joel Senior (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Andrews.
Post update
Josh Andrews (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Taylor (Morecambe).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Slew (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Mellon with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Woods (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brad Hills with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Eli King.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Nolan (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report will appear here.