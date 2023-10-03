Close menu
League Two
MorecambeMorecambe0AccringtonAccrington Stanley0

Morecambe v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Moore
  • 12Senior
  • 22Connolly
  • 4Bedeau
  • 3Tutonda
  • 18Taylor
  • 8King
  • 7Bloxham
  • 10McKiernan
  • 14Slew
  • 9Mellon

Substitutes

  • 5Rawson
  • 6Songo'o
  • 11Mayor
  • 16Davenport
  • 17Smith
  • 19Walker
  • 21Smith

Accrington

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21McCracken
  • 4Mellor
  • 5Hills
  • 16Gubbins
  • 14Longelo
  • 8Woods
  • 18Leigh
  • 17Nolan
  • 19Andrews
  • 10Pritchard
  • 9Lowe

Substitutes

  • 2Shipley
  • 7Whalley
  • 22Martin
  • 25Pickles
  • 38O'Brien
  • 39Woods
  • 61McIntyre
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Mellon (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Gubbins (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  3. Post update

    James Connolly (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Andrews (Accrington Stanley).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Slew (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Taylor.

  6. Post update

    Foul by David Tutonda (Morecambe).

  7. Post update

    Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tom Bloxham.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by David Tutonda.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Nolan (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Leigh.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley).

  12. Post update

    Joel Senior (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Andrews.

  14. Post update

    Josh Andrews (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jake Taylor (Morecambe).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Slew (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Mellon with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Woods (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brad Hills with a headed pass following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Eli King.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Nolan (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Matt Lowe (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 2
Top Stories

