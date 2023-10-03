Newport County v Colchester United

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Connor Hall.
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Townsend
- 15Seberry
- 6Drysdale
- 4Delaney
- 33Bondswell
- 17Bennett
- 8Morris
- 11Waite
- 24Wildig
- 7Evans
- 9Bogle
Substitutes
- 2Payne
- 18Rai
- 19McLoughlin
- 21Thomas
- 22Wood
- 26Maxted
Colchester
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Goodman
- 2Greenidge
- 15Mitchell
- 5Hall
- 42Fevrier
- 16Read
- 20Mingi
- 30Kazeem
- 10Chilvers
- 25Taylor
- 9Tovide
Substitutes
- 8Bandeira
- 12Smith
- 14Hopper
- 21Kennedy
- 37Cooper
- 40Terry
- 48Ihionvien
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Zach Mitchell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Will Evans (Newport County).
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Samson Tovide.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Delaney (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wildig with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
Post update
Attempt saved. Will Evans (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Omar Bogle.
Post update
Attempt saved. Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arthur Read.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Will Evans.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Josh Seberry.
Post update
Foul by Connor Hall (Colchester United).
Post update
Will Evans (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Al-Amin Kazeem (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.