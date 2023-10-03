Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County0ColchesterColchester United0

Newport County v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Newport

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Townsend
  • 15Seberry
  • 6Drysdale
  • 4Delaney
  • 33Bondswell
  • 17Bennett
  • 8Morris
  • 11Waite
  • 24Wildig
  • 7Evans
  • 9Bogle

  • 2Payne
  • 18Rai
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 21Thomas
  • 22Wood
  • 26Maxted

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Goodman
  • 2Greenidge
  • 15Mitchell
  • 5Hall
  • 42Fevrier
  • 16Read
  • 20Mingi
  • 30Kazeem
  • 10Chilvers
  • 25Taylor
  • 9Tovide

  • 8Bandeira
  • 12Smith
  • 14Hopper
  • 21Kennedy
  • 37Cooper
  • 40Terry
  • 48Ihionvien
Lewis Smith

Home TeamNewportAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away1

  1. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Connor Hall.

  2. Post update

    Zach Mitchell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Will Evans (Newport County).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Samson Tovide.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Delaney (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wildig with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Owen Goodman.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Will Evans (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Omar Bogle.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arthur Read.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Will Evans.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Josh Seberry.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Connor Hall (Colchester United).

  12. Post update

    Will Evans (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Al-Amin Kazeem (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County117222419523
2Crawley116322017321
3Wimbledon1155120101020
4Gillingham1162399020
5Swindon1054126151119
6Mansfield11470179819
7Crewe114612417718
8Stockport115332013718
9Wrexham114522323017
10Barrow10442119216
11MK Dons114341616015
12Morecambe104331111015
13Walsall114341517-215
14Bradford113531112-114
15Accrington114251416-214
16Harrogate11416912-313
17Newport113351821-312
18Colchester103251515011
19Grimsby112541214-211
20Salford113261317-411
21Doncaster112361119-89
22Forest Green112271020-108
23Tranmere112181319-67
24Sutton United111281224-125
