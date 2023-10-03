Crewe Alexandra v Gillingham

Attempt missed. Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Long with a cross.
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Davies
- 6Offord
- 15O'Riordan
- 5Demetriou
- 3Adebisi
- 10Tracey
- 23Powell
- 11Tabiner
- 4Williams
- 9Baker-Richardson
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 2Cooney
- 13Booth
- 17Holícek
- 20Nevitt
- 21Rowe
- 24Finney
- 30White
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Turner
- 2Alexander
- 4Masterson
- 22Ogie
- 13Malone
- 18Coleman
- 14McKenzie
- 23Mahoney
- 7Lapslie
- 11Jefferies
- 45Bonne
Substitutes
- 1Morris
- 3Clark
- 5Ehmer
- 8Williams
- 9Nichols
- 10Nadesan
- 17Clarke
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Shadrach Ogie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.