League Two
CreweCrewe Alexandra0GillinghamGillingham0

Crewe Alexandra v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 6Offord
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 5Demetriou
  • 3Adebisi
  • 10Tracey
  • 23Powell
  • 11Tabiner
  • 4Williams
  • 9Baker-Richardson
  • 7Long

Substitutes

  • 2Cooney
  • 13Booth
  • 17Holícek
  • 20Nevitt
  • 21Rowe
  • 24Finney
  • 30White

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Turner
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Masterson
  • 22Ogie
  • 13Malone
  • 18Coleman
  • 14McKenzie
  • 23Mahoney
  • 7Lapslie
  • 11Jefferies
  • 45Bonne

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 3Clark
  • 5Ehmer
  • 8Williams
  • 9Nichols
  • 10Nadesan
  • 17Clarke
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Long with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra).

  3. Post update

    Shadrach Ogie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County116322319421
2Crawley116322017321
3Swindon1055026141220
4Wimbledon1155120101020
5Gillingham1162399020
6Mansfield11470179819
7Crewe114612417718
8Stockport115332013718
9Wrexham114522323017
10Barrow10442119216
11MK Dons114341616015
12Morecambe104331111015
13Walsall114341517-215
14Bradford113531112-114
15Accrington114251416-214
16Harrogate11416912-313
17Newport113351821-312
18Colchester103251515011
19Grimsby112541214-211
20Salford113261317-411
21Doncaster112361119-89
22Forest Green112271020-108
23Tranmere112181319-67
24Sutton United111281224-125
View full League Two table

