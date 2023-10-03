Notts County v Swindon Town

Offside, Swindon Town. Udoka Godwin-Malife tries a through ball, but Remeao Hutton is caught offside.
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 26Stone
- 2Brindley
- 15Baldwin
- 4Cameron
- 11Nemane
- 18Palmer
- 16Bostock
- 10Jones
- 7Crowley
- 17McGoldrick
- 9Langstaff
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 5Rawlinson
- 6O'Brien
- 8Austin
- 14Randall-Hurren
- 21Adebayo-Rowling
- 27Morias
Swindon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Mahoney
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 12Brewitt
- 5Blake-Tracy
- 2Hutton
- 6McEachran
- 8Khan
- 19Uwakwe
- 10Kemp
- 11Hepburn-Murphy
- 32Austin
Substitutes
- 7Young
- 14Genesini
- 23Kinsella
- 28Shade
- 31Minturn
- 44Ward
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Daniel Crowley (Notts County).
Saidou Khan (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Tom Brewitt.
Foul by Daniel Crowley (Notts County).
Saidou Khan (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
