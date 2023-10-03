Close menu
League Two
Notts CountyNotts County0SwindonSwindon Town0

Notts County v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 26Stone
  • 2Brindley
  • 15Baldwin
  • 4Cameron
  • 11Nemane
  • 18Palmer
  • 16Bostock
  • 10Jones
  • 7Crowley
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 1Slocombe
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 6O'Brien
  • 8Austin
  • 14Randall-Hurren
  • 21Adebayo-Rowling
  • 27Morias

Swindon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Mahoney
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 12Brewitt
  • 5Blake-Tracy
  • 2Hutton
  • 6McEachran
  • 8Khan
  • 19Uwakwe
  • 10Kemp
  • 11Hepburn-Murphy
  • 32Austin

Substitutes

  • 7Young
  • 14Genesini
  • 23Kinsella
  • 28Shade
  • 31Minturn
  • 44Ward
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Swindon Town. Udoka Godwin-Malife tries a through ball, but Remeao Hutton is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Crowley (Notts County).

  3. Post update

    Saidou Khan (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Tom Brewitt.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Crowley (Notts County).

  6. Post update

    Saidou Khan (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County116322319421
2Crawley116322017321
3Swindon1055026141220
4Wimbledon1155120101020
5Gillingham1162399020
6Mansfield11470179819
7Crewe114612417718
8Stockport115332013718
9Wrexham114522323017
10Barrow10442119216
11MK Dons114341616015
12Morecambe104331111015
13Walsall114341517-215
14Bradford113531112-114
15Accrington114251416-214
16Harrogate11416912-313
17Newport113351821-312
18Colchester103251515011
19Grimsby112541214-211
20Salford113261317-411
21Doncaster112361119-89
22Forest Green112271020-108
23Tranmere112181319-67
24Sutton United111281224-125
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC