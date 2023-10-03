Close menu
League Two
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0CrawleyCrawley Town0

Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Jones
  • 16Nixon
  • 5Olowu
  • 4Anderson
  • 17Bailey
  • 7Molyneux
  • 33Close
  • 24Westbrooke
  • 10Rowe
  • 20Ironside
  • 36Faal

Substitutes

  • 1Lawlor
  • 8Broadbent
  • 18Sotona
  • 22Roberts
  • 28Faulkner
  • 34Marsh
  • 35Goodman

Crawley

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Addai
  • 23Johnson
  • 26Williams
  • 30Wright
  • 14Forster
  • 10Darcy
  • 4Kelly
  • 6Maguire
  • 28Campbell
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 8Lolos

Substitutes

  • 2Gordon
  • 11Roles
  • 12Henry
  • 13Ashby-Hammond
  • 16Omole
  • 24Simon-Swyer
  • 27Khaleel
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Will Wright (Crawley Town).

  4. Post update

    Mo Faal (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Louis Jones.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Laurence Maguire (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Nicholas Tsaroulla is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Travis Johnson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Klaidi Lolos (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jay Williams (Crawley Town).

  14. Post update

    Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County117222419523
2Crawley116322017321
3Wimbledon1155120101020
4Stockport116232113820
5Gillingham1162399020
6Swindon1054126151119
7Mansfield11470179819
8Crewe114612417718
9Wrexham114522323017
10Barrow10442119216
11MK Dons114341616015
12Morecambe104331111015
13Walsall114341517-215
14Bradford113531112-114
15Accrington114251416-214
16Harrogate11416912-313
17Newport113351821-312
18Colchester103251515011
19Grimsby112541214-211
20Salford113261317-411
21Doncaster112361119-89
22Tranmere112181319-67
23Forest Green112181021-117
24Sutton United111281224-125
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC