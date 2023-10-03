Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town

Travis Johnson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Jones
- 16Nixon
- 5Olowu
- 4Anderson
- 17Bailey
- 7Molyneux
- 33Close
- 24Westbrooke
- 10Rowe
- 20Ironside
- 36Faal
Substitutes
- 1Lawlor
- 8Broadbent
- 18Sotona
- 22Roberts
- 28Faulkner
- 34Marsh
- 35Goodman
Crawley
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Addai
- 23Johnson
- 26Williams
- 30Wright
- 14Forster
- 10Darcy
- 4Kelly
- 6Maguire
- 28Campbell
- 25Tsaroulla
- 8Lolos
Substitutes
- 2Gordon
- 11Roles
- 12Henry
- 13Ashby-Hammond
- 16Omole
- 24Simon-Swyer
- 27Khaleel
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Will Wright (Crawley Town).
Mo Faal (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Louis Jones.
Attempt saved. Laurence Maguire (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Travis Johnson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).
Offside, Crawley Town. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Nicholas Tsaroulla is caught offside.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Travis Johnson.
Attempt blocked. Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Klaidi Lolos (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Jay Williams (Crawley Town).
Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
