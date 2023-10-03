Portsmouth v Wycombe Wanderers

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Norris
- 17Rafferty
- 5Poole
- 18Shaughnessy
- 21Sparkes
- 16Morrell
- 8Robertson
- 32Lane
- 28Anjorin
- 25Kamara
- 9Bishop
Substitutes
- 2Swanson
- 11Whyte
- 14Stevenson
- 15Saydee
- 20Raggett
- 24Devlin
- 31Schofield
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Stryjek
- 5Forino
- 16Keogh
- 10Leahy
- 31Pattenden
- 4Scowen
- 19Potts
- 11Boyes
- 12McCleary
- 18Hanlan
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 6Tafazolli
- 17Low
- 20Taylor
- 22Phillips
- 23Sadlier
- 25Ravizzoli
- 29De Barr
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Colby Bishop (Portsmouth).
Post update
Luke Leahy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Richard Keogh.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Abu Kamara (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Sparkes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Sam Vokes with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Alex Robertson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.