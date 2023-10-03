Close menu
League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth0WycombeWycombe Wanderers0

Portsmouth v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 17Rafferty
  • 5Poole
  • 18Shaughnessy
  • 21Sparkes
  • 16Morrell
  • 8Robertson
  • 32Lane
  • 28Anjorin
  • 25Kamara
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 2Swanson
  • 11Whyte
  • 14Stevenson
  • 15Saydee
  • 20Raggett
  • 24Devlin
  • 31Schofield

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Stryjek
  • 5Forino
  • 16Keogh
  • 10Leahy
  • 31Pattenden
  • 4Scowen
  • 19Potts
  • 11Boyes
  • 12McCleary
  • 18Hanlan
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 6Tafazolli
  • 17Low
  • 20Taylor
  • 22Phillips
  • 23Sadlier
  • 25Ravizzoli
  • 29De Barr
Referee:
Alan Young

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Luke Leahy.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Colby Bishop (Portsmouth).

  3. Post update

    Luke Leahy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Richard Keogh.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abu Kamara (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Sparkes.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Sam Vokes with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers).

  8. Post update

    Alex Robertson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth116501771023
2Oxford Utd107121881022
3Barnsley116142112919
4Stevenage11542159619
5Bolton105321510518
6Peterborough115331511418
7Port Vale115331115-418
8Exeter11524109117
9Wycombe105231112-117
10Lincoln City10442149516
11Blackpool1044297216
12Derby10433149515
13Cambridge10424108214
14Bristol Rovers103431211113
15Charlton103341111012
16Leyton Orient11335814-612
17Northampton1032589-111
18Shrewsbury1032549-511
19Carlisle11155713-68
20Burton11155614-88
21Reading10325710-37
22Wigan10424141406
23Fleetwood10136514-96
24Cheltenham11029017-172
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC