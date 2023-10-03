Close menu
League One
Oxford UtdOxford United1ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0

Oxford United v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Beadle
  • 15Stevens
  • 5Moore
  • 2Long
  • 3Brown
  • 8Brannagan
  • 18McGuane
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 10Bodin
  • 22Leigh
  • 9M Harris

Substitutes

  • 4Thorniley
  • 6McEachran
  • 7Mills
  • 13Eastwood
  • 19Goodrham
  • 23Murphy
  • 39O'Donkor

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Feeney
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Flanagan
  • 42Kenneh
  • 17Bennett
  • 7Winchester
  • 20Bayliss
  • 4Anderson
  • 9Bowman
  • 10Phillips

Substitutes

  • 3Benning
  • 11Udoh
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 14Perry
  • 15Sobowale
  • 25Fleming
  • 27Mata
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Oxford United 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Mark Harris (Oxford United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Bayliss (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury Town).

  5. Post update

    Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town).

  7. Post update

    Billy Bodin (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Bennett (Shrewsbury Town).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Greg Leigh (Oxford United).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Bennett (Shrewsbury Town).

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth116501771023
2Oxford Utd107121881022
3Bolton106221610620
4Barnsley116142112919
5Stevenage115331510518
6Peterborough115331511418
7Port Vale115331115-418
8Exeter11524109117
9Wycombe105231112-117
10Blackpool1044297216
11Derby10433149515
12Lincoln City104331410415
13Cambridge10424108214
14Leyton Orient11425914-514
15Bristol Rovers103431211113
16Northampton1041599013
17Charlton103341111012
18Shrewsbury1032549-511
19Carlisle11155713-68
20Burton11155614-88
21Wigan10424141406
22Reading10316711-46
23Fleetwood10136514-96
24Cheltenham11029017-172
View full League One table

