Oxford United v Shrewsbury Town

Goal! Oxford United 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Mark Harris (Oxford United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Beadle
- 15Stevens
- 5Moore
- 2Long
- 3Brown
- 8Brannagan
- 18McGuane
- 20Rodrigues
- 10Bodin
- 22Leigh
- 9M Harris
Substitutes
- 4Thorniley
- 6McEachran
- 7Mills
- 13Eastwood
- 19Goodrham
- 23Murphy
- 39O'Donkor
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Feeney
- 22Dunkley
- 33Flanagan
- 42Kenneh
- 17Bennett
- 7Winchester
- 20Bayliss
- 4Anderson
- 9Bowman
- 10Phillips
Substitutes
- 3Benning
- 11Udoh
- 13Burgoyne
- 14Perry
- 15Sobowale
- 25Fleming
- 27Mata
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Bayliss (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Billy Bodin (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Foul by Greg Leigh (Oxford United).
Post update
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Shrewsbury Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
