Bolton Wanderers v Stevenage

Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Stevenage 0. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Baxter
- 15Forrester
- 18Toal
- 3Iredale
- 4Thomason
- 12Dacres-Cogley
- 8Sheehan
- 22Dempsey
- 27Williams
- 11Nlundulu
- 10Charles
Substitutes
- 9Bödvarsson
- 13Coleman
- 16Morley
- 26Ashworth
- 35Jerome
- 38Khumbeni
- 41Matheson
Stevenage
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 2Wildin
- 6Sweeney
- 5Piergianni
- 3Butler
- 23Thompson
- 15Vancooten
- 19Reid
- 11Roberts
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 20Pressley
Substitutes
- 4Thompson
- 7MacDonald
- 9List
- 10Freeman
- 12Hegyi
- 17Burns
- 29Hemmings
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Penalty Bolton Wanderers. Jack Iredale draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Dan Butler (Stevenage) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Carl Piergianni.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Randell Williams.
Post update
Offside, Stevenage. Dan Butler tries a through ball, but Jamie Reid is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Randell Williams.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Pressley (Stevenage).
Post update
Foul by Aaron Pressley (Stevenage).
Post update
Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Aaron Pressley (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by George Thomason (Bolton Wanderers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.