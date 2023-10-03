Close menu
League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers1StevenageStevenage0

Bolton Wanderers v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Baxter
  • 15Forrester
  • 18Toal
  • 3Iredale
  • 4Thomason
  • 12Dacres-Cogley
  • 8Sheehan
  • 22Dempsey
  • 27Williams
  • 11Nlundulu
  • 10Charles

Substitutes

  • 9Bödvarsson
  • 13Coleman
  • 16Morley
  • 26Ashworth
  • 35Jerome
  • 38Khumbeni
  • 41Matheson

Stevenage

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Wildin
  • 6Sweeney
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Butler
  • 23Thompson
  • 15Vancooten
  • 19Reid
  • 11Roberts
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 20Pressley

Substitutes

  • 4Thompson
  • 7MacDonald
  • 9List
  • 10Freeman
  • 12Hegyi
  • 17Burns
  • 29Hemmings
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Stevenage 0. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Penalty Bolton Wanderers. Jack Iredale draws a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Dan Butler (Stevenage) after a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Carl Piergianni.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Randell Williams.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Stevenage. Dan Butler tries a through ball, but Jamie Reid is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Randell Williams.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Pressley (Stevenage).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Pressley (Stevenage).

  10. Post update

    Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Aaron Pressley (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by George Thomason (Bolton Wanderers).

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth116501771023
2Oxford Utd107121881022
3Bolton106221610620
4Barnsley116142112919
5Stevenage115331510518
6Peterborough115331511418
7Port Vale115331115-418
8Exeter11524109117
9Wycombe105231112-117
10Blackpool1044297216
11Derby10433149515
12Lincoln City104331410415
13Cambridge10424108214
14Leyton Orient11425914-514
15Bristol Rovers103431211113
16Northampton1041599013
17Charlton103341111012
18Shrewsbury1032549-511
19Carlisle11155713-68
20Burton11155614-88
21Wigan10424141406
22Reading10316711-46
23Fleetwood10136514-96
24Cheltenham11029017-172
View full League One table

