Close menu
League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic0ExeterExeter City0

Charlton Athletic v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Maynard-Brewer
  • 18Watson
  • 6Hector
  • 2Jones
  • 3Thomas
  • 30Tedic
  • 4Dobson
  • 25Watson
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 22Aneke
  • 9May

Substitutes

  • 5Ness
  • 10Fraser
  • 11Leaburn
  • 20Campbell
  • 27Campbell
  • 31Molyneux
  • 32Asiimwe

Exeter

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 4Aimson
  • 24Fitzwater
  • 5Hartridge
  • 16Kite
  • 6Carroll
  • 12Cole
  • 3Jules
  • 7Mitchell
  • 11Scott
  • 31Harper

Substitutes

  • 13Wildschut
  • 19Cox
  • 23Taylor
  • 26Sweeney
  • 29Aitchison
  • 33Woods
  • 47Richards
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Michael Hector.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louie Watson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Dobson.

  3. Post update

    George Dobson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tom Carroll (Exeter City).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Terell Thomas (Charlton Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Demetri Mitchell (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Scott (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vincent Harper with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Scott (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tennai Watson (Charlton Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Vincent Harper (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by James Scott.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alex Hartridge.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Slobodan Tedic (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louie Watson with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Reece Cole (Exeter City).

  15. Post update

    Alfie May (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth116501771023
2Oxford Utd107121881022
3Bolton106221610620
4Barnsley116142112919
5Stevenage115331510518
6Peterborough115331511418
7Port Vale115331115-418
8Exeter11524109117
9Wycombe105231112-117
10Blackpool1044297216
11Derby10433149515
12Lincoln City104331410415
13Cambridge10424108214
14Leyton Orient11425914-514
15Bristol Rovers103431211113
16Northampton1041599013
17Charlton103341111012
18Shrewsbury1032549-511
19Carlisle11155713-68
20Burton11155614-88
21Wigan10424141406
22Reading10316711-46
23Fleetwood10136514-96
24Cheltenham11029017-172
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC