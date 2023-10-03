Charlton Athletic v Exeter City

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Michael Hector.
Line-ups
Charlton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Maynard-Brewer
- 18Watson
- 6Hector
- 2Jones
- 3Thomas
- 30Tedic
- 4Dobson
- 25Watson
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 22Aneke
- 9May
Substitutes
- 5Ness
- 10Fraser
- 11Leaburn
- 20Campbell
- 27Campbell
- 31Molyneux
- 32Asiimwe
Exeter
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Sinisalo
- 4Aimson
- 24Fitzwater
- 5Hartridge
- 16Kite
- 6Carroll
- 12Cole
- 3Jules
- 7Mitchell
- 11Scott
- 31Harper
Substitutes
- 13Wildschut
- 19Cox
- 23Taylor
- 26Sweeney
- 29Aitchison
- 33Woods
- 47Richards
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt saved. Louie Watson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Dobson.
George Dobson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Carroll (Exeter City).
Foul by Terell Thomas (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Demetri Mitchell (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. James Scott (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vincent Harper with a cross.
Attempt missed. James Scott (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Tennai Watson (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Vincent Harper (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by James Scott.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alex Hartridge.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Slobodan Tedic (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louie Watson with a cross.
Foul by Reece Cole (Exeter City).
Post update
Alfie May (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.